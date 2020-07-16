Advanced search

Play areas to reopen by end of the week

PUBLISHED: 17:29 16 July 2020

Castle Batch park in North Worle will reopen soon. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Castle Batch park in North Worle will reopen soon. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

Play areas across Weston and Worle are set to reopen before the end of the week.

As many play areas across the country reopened from July 9, Weston Town Council delayed reopening its 21 sites due to safety concerns.

A town council spokesman said: “We have been working hard to make our play areas as safe as possible and for them to fit into the government regulations to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We are taking a staggered approach to opening the play areas and will announce each time we have opened a park. However, we are delighted to announce we expect we will have them all open by the end of this week.

“If you visit a play area and it is still closed, please do not enter until we have formally opened it.

“Please be aware our play areas will not be sanitised. Therefore, we need your help to protect all the families who use the play areas.

“It is recognised that adherence to social distancing between individuals and households can be particularly difficult in a playground setting.

“This will mean that other ways of minimising transmission risk should also be considered and those who choose to use this play equipment should remain aware of the residual risk.”

Youngsters and families who plan on using play areas are urged to check the government guidelines on social distancing and hand washing as the town council will not sanitise all its play areas.

People must bring hand sanitiser gel or wipes to clean children’s hands, as well as washing hands more often than usual, for 20 seconds particularly at the beginning and end of play, consider others when playing, take turns on equipment and maintain social distancing.

The spokesman added: “If the park looks too busy to use in order to maintain social distance, please consider returning at a quieter time.

“Maintain the current social distance measures at all times and consider cleaning where there are clear touchpoints such as swing rockers, before and after use.

“Please encourage children to not put their mouths on equipment or their hands in their mouths.

“We are very much looking forward to opening the gates and allowing children to play.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

