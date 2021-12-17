ELECTION: Lib Dem wins town council by-election
- Credit: Clare Morris
The Liberal Democrats have retained control of Weston Central ward with the election of councillor Clare Morris.
A by-election was held yesterday (December 16) to fill a vacant seat on the town council after the resignation of Lib Dem councillor Ella Sayce.
Cllr Morris received 290 votes, 13 ahead of Conservative Jos Holder.
Labour's Val Donegan secured 230 votes and Independent Leanne Hart bagged 80 votes.
The result comes after several victories for the Lib Dems across the country, with Helen Morgan being elected MP in North Shropshire, representing a swing of 34 per cent from the Conservatives in a previously safe Tory seat.
Cllr Morris said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been elected and would like to thank local residents for giving me their support.
"My immediate priorities are to see what more we can do to support the town centre economy and attract more businesses and shops to town and to improve facilities for children and young people."
