News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

ELECTION: Lib Dem wins town council by-election

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:05 PM December 17, 2021
Clare Morris is Weston Central ward's new councillor. 

Clare Morris is Weston Central ward's new councillor. - Credit: Clare Morris

The Liberal Democrats have retained control of Weston Central ward with the election of councillor Clare Morris.

A by-election was held yesterday (December 16) to fill a vacant seat on the town council after the resignation of Lib Dem councillor Ella Sayce.

Cllr Morris received 290 votes, 13 ahead of Conservative Jos Holder.

Labour's Val Donegan secured 230 votes and Independent Leanne Hart bagged 80 votes.

The result comes after several victories for the Lib Dems across the country, with Helen Morgan being elected MP in North Shropshire, representing a swing of 34 per cent from the Conservatives in a previously safe Tory seat.

Cllr Morris said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been elected and would like to thank local residents for giving me their support.

"My immediate priorities are to see what more we can do to support the town centre economy and attract more businesses and shops to town and to improve facilities for children and young people."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate spiking at Weston nightclub
  2. 2 PICTURES: Medieval pub's stunning transformation
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to 'beloved mum'
  1. 4 Council receives Royal Pier Hotel planning application
  2. 5 Watch and cash stolen in early-evening burglary
  3. 6 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
  4. 7 Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston
  5. 8 John Penrose column: Redeveloping Birnbeck Pier an important next step for Weston
  6. 9 Hornets: South West Premier leaders have 'experienced everything' in first period
  7. 10 How much it costs to live near an outstanding school
Local Election
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephen Waters.

Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
New statistics show Weston is the second most dangerous town in Somerset.

Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Curtis Ford

Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack

Court Reporter

person
Firth family christmas light display

Christmas

Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon