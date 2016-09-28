Advanced search

Weston Town Council cancels dog waste disposal contract

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 December 2019

Wick St Lawrence will be without dog bins.

Wick St Lawrence will be without dog bins.

Archant

Dog bins in Weston will no longer be collected by an external contractor.

Weston Town Council has brought the dog bin emptying service back in-house after months of issues.

All council-owned dog bins were successfully emptied by the grounds team on November 28.

Bins were overflowing in parts of the Mercury patch after the authority's contractor, Greenways Grounds Maintenance, failed to clear them.

The town council removed 12 dog bins last month and now has some in 43 locations, but has no plans to remove any more.

Its spokesman said: "We are pleased to announce that we are now directly carrying out the dog bin emptying service with our grounds team.

"This will enable us to offer a reliable and efficient service for residents of Weston.

"A cross party working group of councillors discussed how this could be achieved.

"Please bear with us while we adapt the service to meet the needs of the residents."

Last month, dog bins will be removed from Wick St Lawrence due to funding issues after the parish council was not able to find a reliable contractor, following concerns over smell.

All four bins will be scrapped in the village in the coming month after its parish council decided it could no longer justify 'a large increase in costs'.

Dog bins were previously emptied by North Somerset Council for £1 per bin but in 2013 the authority gave notice to town and parish councils that service would not continue.

Central ward councillor Mike Bell said: "It is still very early days and I am sure we will have some challenges along the way but we are heading in the right direction and will hopefully see an improvement in the emptying of bins."

A town council spokesman added: "We are aware certain bins need more than one empty a week and this will be accounted for.

"Over the next few weeks we will also be re-labelling all our dog bins to help distinguish between ours and North Somerset's.

"We recognise the service which has previously been provided was unacceptable and inefficient and we hope you see an improvement over the next few weeks."

Overflowing bins can be reported to admin@wsm-tc.gov.uk with the bin number, date and time.

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Rebels recruit Australian prospect Cook

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Weston Town Council cancels dog waste disposal contract

Wick St Lawrence will be without dog bins.

Appeal to find missing 15-year-old boy

Rueben Schultz has been missing since November 23.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston vs Farnborough LIVE BLOG

Aaron Parsons attempts to clear the ball during Weston's match with Swindon Supermarine. (Picture Will.T.Photography.)

Police incident prompts M5 lane closure

A police incident has closed a lane on the M5 this morning. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists