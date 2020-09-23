Historical archive of coronavirus stories to be set up as community trove

Weston Town Council is urging people to become part of history with their good-will coronavirus story.

The authority wants community groups, volunteers and those who supported vulnerable people during the crisis to contribute to a shared resource and historical archive of North Somerset’s coronavirus community response.

A town council spokesman said: “What was achieved in a short amount of time as the community response to Covid-19 is astonishing.

“Community groups sprang up and some even developed into community interest companies almost overnight. Although we may not fully realise it yet, we are not just making history, we have the potential to build a new and better future.

“We must now log the historical impact of everything we have learnt so we can use this as a guide for our future next steps.

“We are looking for the people who volunteered and the people who had help during the coronavirus lockdown period. What worked well, what didn’t go so well, who benefited, how were lives changed?

“By talking to the people who have led and organised the effort in the different communities of North Somerset, we can understand patterns and trends, what went well, what we can improve, what we can share and learn how we can do more than go back to normal and understand how we can go on to better.”

During lockdown the town council supported people to get the help they needed, including giving referrals of vulnerable people from the Department of Work and Pensions, making donations to homeless shelter Somewhere To Go, the YMCA, which distributed money to Covid-19 support groups, and Weston Foodbank.

From the stories of volunteers and the people they have helped, the town council will make a historical archive with Weston Museum, from the start of the crisis to people’s thoughts and feelings about what might happen next.

This archive will be made up of survey answers, video and audio interviews as well as supporting documents.

The town council also wants to learn from the experience and use it to inform the design and delivery of services in the future.

If you have something to add to this project, please send an email to becky.walsh@wsm-tc.gov.uk