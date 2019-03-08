Weston’s next mayor confirmed

Cllr Martin Williams. Picture: Weston Town Council Archant

The new mayor of Weston-super-Mare has been announced.

Cllr Mark Canniford. Picture: Weston Town Council Cllr Mark Canniford. Picture: Weston Town Council

Weston Town Council elected Martin Williams to take over the reigns from May until 2020, while Hillside ward Councillor Mark Canniford will act as his deputy.

Cllr Williams was serving as deputy during the past year and will be presented with the chains of office after elections are held on May 2.

He replaces Mike Lyall as mayor, who is not seeking re-election after more than eight years on the town council.

He said: “It has been an exciting time but after four years on North Somerset Council and eight here, it is time to call it a day.

“I would like to thank all councillors for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months on improving Weston and to Cllr Williams for assisting me. I wish him well.”

Cllr Canniford added: “I am happy to take on this role.

“I have been a councillor since 2003 and look forward to this new challenge.”