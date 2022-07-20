Town Council officially purchases old Mercury building

Weston Town Council has completed the purchase of the old Mercury building. - Credit: Archant

The keys to Weston's iconic Mercury building, which housed the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times for more than 130 years, have officially changed hands.

Weston Town Council has confirmed the purchase of the listed building, in Waterloo Street, which was designed by architect Hans Price.

Town clerk, Malcolm Nicholson stated that the town council intends to reopen the building for community use.

The last Weston Mercury editorial staff members. (L-R) trainee reporter Charlie Williams, sports editor Josh Thomas, chief reporter Henry Woodsford, editorial assistant Lisa Crichton and editor Paul Jones. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Mr Nicholson said: "The Mercury Building is a beautiful Victorian building designed by famous architect Hans Price and has served the local community for over a hundred years as the base of the town’s local paper.

"We were sorry to hear that it was being vacated, risking it lying empty and deteriorating and it’s great that a deal has been done which will mean that it will be saved and reopened to the public for town council and community use."

Mercury and Times news teams worked inside the building from 1885 but it remained vacant for much of the pandemic as staff were told the work from home.

In May 2020, the office was put up for sale before the town council agreed on a deal to purchase the premises with plans to relocate its headquarters there.

The acquisition continues the authority's recent takeovers of services like the Weston Museum, Ellenborough Park and public toilets to avoid public closures.

The Mercury building will accommodate new offices, meeting rooms, a Mayor’s Parlour and space for community groups and historic archives.

The Weston Mecury building won first prize in the towns 1897 Jubilee illuminations. - Credit: Archant

The visitor information centre will also be relocated at the Mercury Building to provide information to both visitors and local residents, whilst keeping the satellite visitor information centre at the Water Park on the seafront as well as mobile information from the two Tuk Tuks and ‘welcome guides’.

In coming years improvements will be made to its environmental performance, accessibility and the historic front façade restored and cleaned.

The Mercury and Times newsroom is working from home for the foreseeable future.