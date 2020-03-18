Events postponed across community as town council responds to outbreak

No policy changes will be made by Weston Town Council during the coronavirus pandemic. Archant

Weston Town Council has outlined actions to safeguard the community in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At a town council meeting on Tuesday, the authority agreed for committee and working parties to be suspended until further notice.

Day-to-day business will continue as usual, but no policy changes will be made at this time.

Councillors agreed where possible they will look after their wards with extra awareness of the vulnerable.

All events at the council-owned Blakehay Theatre and at Weston Museum are to be postponed, as is turning on the water at the Water Adventure Play area. The play area will remain open and free to enter.

The Visitor Information Centre will be open as soon as it can for the summer season, however, until then staff will be available by phone.

Weston’s mayor Mark Canniford said: “It is our priority to protect the health and wellbeing of our officers and members of the public.

“We are dealing with the unknown and will continue to follow the advice from central government.”

The mayor’s ball, which was due to take place on March 28, has been postponed and will take place sometime between ‘late summer to early autumn’.

The 12-day youth exchange of German students from Weston’s twin town of Hildesheim, set for April, has been cancelled.

A town council spokesman said: “To protect our volunteers who do fantastic work we are suspending their contribution to our public spaces, which means we will have to close the museum to the public this week.

“We will keep taking care of our parks and play areas for people to enjoy.

“We will also create a programme of entertainment and education from our museum and the Blakehay Theatre which people will be able to access online and will include films, live streaming and written content.

“We are taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“Weston Town Council is here for you, our community, and we will find inventive ways to safely support you during these uncertain times.”

The authority’s offices remain open at Grove House and can be contacted on 01934 632567 or admin@wsm-tc.gov.uk