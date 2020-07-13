Advanced search

Town council to host online climate change talks

PUBLISHED: 18:42 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 13 July 2020

Extinction Rebellion protesters on Weston seafront. Picture: Sally Lowe

Extinction Rebellion protesters on Weston seafront. Picture: Sally Lowe

Archant

Weston Town Council will start monthly education events to support its climate change ambitions.

The talks will aim to bring experts on climate change and create impactful change to personal behaviours and ideas for the town as a whole.

The town council hopes these talks will bring together community groups to work in partnership on projects for environmental change, in alignment with their cleaner and greener commitment on the town council strategy.

Cleaner and greener will work with the community and partners to ensure the town and its wards become a cleaner and greener place to live and work, protecting and enhancing the environment.

Leading thinkers in environmental science, nature, wellbeing, recycling and green energy will be researched and invited to give a 20-minute talk on Zoom broadcast to Facebook.

To find out more, subscribe the town council’s monthly newsletter at wsm-tc.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Travelodge reopens in Weston

Travelodge has reopened in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

Multi-million-pound innovation centre to host open days

Newly-appointed food works manager David Nute

Most Read

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Travelodge reopens in Weston

Travelodge has reopened in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

Multi-million-pound innovation centre to host open days

Newly-appointed food works manager David Nute

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Quiz time! Test your sporting general knowledge with this 30 question quiz

Sports Quiz header

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Town council to host online climate change talks

Extinction Rebellion protesters on Weston seafront. Picture: Sally Lowe

Concern over lack of government cash to aid safe return to school

Mark school before coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust