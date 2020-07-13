Town council to host online climate change talks

Extinction Rebellion protesters on Weston seafront. Picture: Sally Lowe Archant

Weston Town Council will start monthly education events to support its climate change ambitions.

The talks will aim to bring experts on climate change and create impactful change to personal behaviours and ideas for the town as a whole.

The town council hopes these talks will bring together community groups to work in partnership on projects for environmental change, in alignment with their cleaner and greener commitment on the town council strategy.

Cleaner and greener will work with the community and partners to ensure the town and its wards become a cleaner and greener place to live and work, protecting and enhancing the environment.

Leading thinkers in environmental science, nature, wellbeing, recycling and green energy will be researched and invited to give a 20-minute talk on Zoom broadcast to Facebook.

