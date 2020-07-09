Play areas in Weston to remain closed

Castle Batch park in North Worle. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

Weston Town Council has delayed play areas reopening due to safety concerns.

The town council looks after 21 play areas including those at Ashcombe Park, Uphill Toddler Park and Conniston Green.

A town council spokesman said: “The safety of the public and our staff will always be our priority.

“It has been recognised that adherence to social distancing between individuals and households can be particularly difficult in a playground setting, as well as limiting the transmission of coronavirus from touchpoints on the equipment.

“We have spoken to our health and safety representative and our insurance company as well as other organisations facing the same concerns surrounding reopening play areas. We need to ensure all can be monitored and cleaned to the same standard to meet government guidelines that are needed throughout coronavirus once reopened to the public.

“Until this can be achieved, we will be keeping our play areas closed.

“The town council understands the importance of play and is working to have our play areas open as soon as possible, whilst ensuring the safety of all who use them.”