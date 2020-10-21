Empty noticeboards around Weston filled

The updated town council noticeboards. Picture: Weston Town Council Archant

Weston Town Council’s empty noticeboards have been filled with books from local authors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The updated town council noticeboards. Picture: Weston Town Council The updated town council noticeboards. Picture: Weston Town Council

The town council reached out to local authors to create a presentation of their books inside the noticeboards after many were left blank due to the lack of events during the coronavirus pandemic.

To draw attention, the noticeboards also have solar slow flashing lights on the inside to make the darker evenings a little brighter.

Authors included in the project are Vicki FitzGerald who has published crime thriller, Briguella, set in Weston, and Samantha Ball’s book about the Playhouse Theatre, Marie Glover who has written a book called Grow Your Own Gardening Business.

Marie has had a keen interest in nature since childhood and loves being outside and seeing nature in all its forms.

The updated town council noticeboards. Picture: Weston Town Council The updated town council noticeboards. Picture: Weston Town Council

Town council clerk Malcolm Nicholson said: “We are sad we can’t put on the Literary Festival next year due to coronavirus.However, we wanted to do our bit to showcase some of the writing talents we have in the town, encourage people to shop local author on the run-up to Christmas and give people something interesting to read about in our noticeboards around town.”