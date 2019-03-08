Advanced search

Weston author publishes latest book

PUBLISHED: 18:55 26 September 2019

John Crockford-Hawley has published Weston’s Heart: The Emmanuel Story. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

John Crockford-Hawley has published Weston's Heart: The Emmanuel Story. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Archant

A Weston-sper-Mare historian has published a book.

John Crockford-Hawley, who also represents the Liberal Democrats on North Somerset Council has written Weston's Heart: The Emmanuel Story to coincide with Heritage Open Days, the restoration of a landmark tower and creation of Church Square.

The book is a detailed guide of the 173-year-old Emmanuel Church, in Weston's Oxford Street.

As well as describing the architecture, John highlights several stylistic treasures including a magnificent marble pulpit designed by Harry Hems, a famous sculptor who also carved the six muse above the doorway of Weston's former library, and a marble font inspired by the work of Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen in Copenhagen Cathedral.

The Great War's mosaic memorial by London artist George Hunt, stained glass and 4,000 pipe organ also feature.

Emmanuel has seen more change than any other Weston parish, especially in the Carlton Street area where tightly-knit housing gave way to the post-war modernity of Dolphin Square.

With more than 40 illustrations, the book will interest those who enjoy discovering Weston's past.

The book is on sale at Emmanuel Church and Weston Museum.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: St Andrews B celebrate Somerset League promotion

St Andrews members at the club's closing day

Weston’s Frame on crest of a wave with bronze

Jake Frame in action at the World Waterski Racing Championships in Vichy, France

Tennis: Fantastic finals day at Cheddar

Finalists at Cheddar Tennis Club face the camera (pic Dae Sasitorn)

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Rembering Doug Atwell: The Battle of Arnhem

Doug Atwell fourth from left on the back row when he was in the RAF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists