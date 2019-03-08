Weston author publishes latest book

A Weston-sper-Mare historian has published a book.

John Crockford-Hawley, who also represents the Liberal Democrats on North Somerset Council has written Weston's Heart: The Emmanuel Story to coincide with Heritage Open Days, the restoration of a landmark tower and creation of Church Square.

The book is a detailed guide of the 173-year-old Emmanuel Church, in Weston's Oxford Street.

As well as describing the architecture, John highlights several stylistic treasures including a magnificent marble pulpit designed by Harry Hems, a famous sculptor who also carved the six muse above the doorway of Weston's former library, and a marble font inspired by the work of Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen in Copenhagen Cathedral.

The Great War's mosaic memorial by London artist George Hunt, stained glass and 4,000 pipe organ also feature.

Emmanuel has seen more change than any other Weston parish, especially in the Carlton Street area where tightly-knit housing gave way to the post-war modernity of Dolphin Square.

With more than 40 illustrations, the book will interest those who enjoy discovering Weston's past.

The book is on sale at Emmanuel Church and Weston Museum.