Duo win PCC pride awards

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 August 2019

Cllr Sarah Codling presented with her award by PCC Sue Mounstevens. Picture: Jeff Searle

Cllr Sarah Codling presented with her award by PCC Sue Mounstevens. Picture: Jeff Searle

Archant

An 'outstanding' karate instructor and a Weston town councillor have picked up awards.

Nick Smith presented with his award by PCC Sue Mounstevens. Picture: Jeff SearleNick Smith presented with his award by PCC Sue Mounstevens. Picture: Jeff Searle

Councillor Sarah Codling and Nick Smith were among those recognised at a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) pride awards ceremony.

Nick has been a karate instructor in Burnham for more than 46 years and has taught hundreds of students.

He said: "It's great to receive recognition for my club, hopefully my classes have guided young people in the right direction."

Cllr Codling was nominated for the creation of her community initiative Ask Community Safety.

She said: "This project is a simple, anonymous way for homeowners to share their concerns and get reliable guidance in response.

"It is our hope this pilot scheme will continue in offering an alternative and additional means for people, the police and council to work together to keep our communities safe."

