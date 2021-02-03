News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Police enquiry office to be installed in town hall

Henry Woodsford

Published: 6:17 AM February 3, 2021   
Recycling centres, car parks and play areas will stay open during the lockdown.

Work to create a new police enquiry office in Weston's Town Hall is underway.  

Contractors started on site from January 25 to convert part of the business lounge into a standalone office which will deal with police enquiries.

The new enquiry office will have a separate entrance and will be open to the public between 10am–6pm Monday to Friday. 

Jess Aston, neighbourhood Chief Inspector for North Somerset, said: “We are delighted that work will shortly be commencing on the new enquiry office at the Town Hall in Weston.

"Work will be carried out to alter the building to meet the needs of the police and better serve our local community. The new enquiry office will ensure that we can continue to provide a central and accessible enquiry office service and increase our visibility in the town centre.

"These plans will not affect our response or neighbourhood policing teams, who will continue to work out and about in the local area as they currently do.”  

Police enquiries have been dealt with at the general enquiries desk since January 2013 when North Somerset Council brought a number of public services together under one roof, when the Town Hall Gateway was launched. 

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens added: “The new enquiry office is another step in our move to provide the most efficient and accessible services to local people.

"Our policing presence remains in the heart of the community, surrounded by other local services, and I am confident that these plans will help officers meet the needs of local residents and continue to keep the community safe.” 

The building work is expected to be completed by the end of March with the enquiry office planned to be open from early spring onwards, coronavirus restrictions permitting.

The council's executive member whose portfolio includes property as well as customer services, councillor Ash Cartman, said: "We've built up an excellent working relationship with our police colleagues and the Weston town centre neighbourhood policing team will remain in their base in the Town Hall. 

"This new arrangement will mean that police-specific matters could be dealt with more quickly."  

