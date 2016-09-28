Weston Toy Library hosts stay and play to raise money for BBC Children in Need

Visitors and volunteers at Weston Toy Library stay and play for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston Toy Library set up a stay and play day to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

The charity supports disadvantaged young people in the UK and has raised £1billion for good causes across the country since it was launched in 1980.

The library set up the event at The Borough Arms, in Locking Road, on November 20.

Coffee and cake was also on sale throughout the afternoon, and entry cost £5.

A spokesman from Weston Toy Library said: "Thank you to everyone who came to our Children in Need stay and play.

"We have sent the charity a donation of £30.

"This is enough to buy sensory equipment for children with learning difficulties."

The toy library offers a range of toys and resources to 'nurture creativity and develop educational potential' in North Somerset.

The library was founded in July 2013 and meets at The Borough Arms on Wednesdays and one Saturday a month during school term times.