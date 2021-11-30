News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Town centre bank to close

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:42 PM November 30, 2021
Weston's TSB branch will shut next year.

Weston's TSB branch will shut next year. - Credit: Google

Weston's TSB branch will shut its doors next year after the bank confirmed a mass closure.

In total, 70 branches across the country will go next year April and June following an announcement in September that 164 branches would soon be shut.

The Government created a High Street Task Force in 2019 to revitalise touch centres by working with high street experts - one of whom called the damage left by the decision to close 70 TSB banks 'irreversible'.

Dr Jackie Mulligan said: "This news is yet another hammer blow to the UK high street, which is already reeling after nearly two years of pain.

“The shift online is irreversible, but so, too, is the damage that a bank leaving a high street can cause for the shops that surround it.

“Local high street shops need their local communities more than ever and the gradual retreat of banks, which bring all-important footfall, poses another existential threat.”

The Weston closure is scheduled for June 23 of next year.

TSB has been approached for comment but did not reply at the time of publication.

