Pat praised for decades of dedication to Weston U3A

Pat Hase (centre) receiving at painting from Arthur Spencer watched by John Montacute, Weston U3A chaiman Bob Charters and Brian Austin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A 'hard-working' volunteer who played a 'major' role in growing a popular Weston organisation has been thanked for her efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pat Hase, of Weston University of the Third Age (U3A), was celebrated at an August meeting after proving pivotal to the group's success over the years.

The group orchestrates a wide range of classes for people nearing retirement and beyond who want to learn new skills.

Pat was one of the group's founding members a quarter of a century ago, and has played a key role in its local history teaching.

Weston U3A chairman Bob Charters said: "We celebrated our anniversary in March and she was invited to be there but she was too ill to attend.

"Once she was well enough to be up and around again, the group decided to recognise her involvement. Her hard work and commitment which has been a major contribution to the strength of Weston U3A."