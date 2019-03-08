Advanced search

Pat praised for decades of dedication to Weston U3A

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2019

Pat Hase (centre) receiving at painting from Arthur Spencer watched by John Montacute, Weston U3A chaiman Bob Charters and Brian Austin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pat Hase (centre) receiving at painting from Arthur Spencer watched by John Montacute, Weston U3A chaiman Bob Charters and Brian Austin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A 'hard-working' volunteer who played a 'major' role in growing a popular Weston organisation has been thanked for her efforts.

Pat Hase, of Weston University of the Third Age (U3A), was celebrated at an August meeting after proving pivotal to the group's success over the years.

The group orchestrates a wide range of classes for people nearing retirement and beyond who want to learn new skills.

Pat was one of the group's founding members a quarter of a century ago, and has played a key role in its local history teaching.

Weston U3A chairman Bob Charters said: "We celebrated our anniversary in March and she was invited to be there but she was too ill to attend.

"Once she was well enough to be up and around again, the group decided to recognise her involvement. Her hard work and commitment which has been a major contribution to the strength of Weston U3A."

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Jail for man caught with five-inch ‘cheese knife’ in Weston town centre

Granville Watkins was given a six-month prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on August 20. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Jail for man caught with five-inch ‘cheese knife’ in Weston town centre

Granville Watkins was given a six-month prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on August 20. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Huge blow’ for Weston as Ben Whitehead suffers season-ending injury

Ben Whitehead has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Family say they will never know why ‘irreplaceable’ son who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

Cameron McQuarrie's family said he was irreplaceable and will be missed and loved forever.

PARKING: Council’s fines kitty hits £1m in just two years as businesses suffer ‘dampened trade’

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pat praised for decades of dedication to Weston U3A

Pat Hase (centre) receiving at painting from Arthur Spencer watched by John Montacute, Weston U3A chaiman Bob Charters and Brian Austin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists