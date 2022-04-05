Weston to stage one-off Ukraine support concert

Weston will host a fundraising concert to support Ukraine this month. - Credit: Lisa Phillips

Weston's Winter Gardens will host a one-off benefit gig to support Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion crisis.

A host of Elvis tributes will perform, with one jetting in from Malta, alongside Tom Jones and Jonny Cash tribute acts.

Weston couple, Lisa and Paul Phillips, have organised the event to raise money for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal and hope to put on a worthy show for the town.

Lisa and Paul Phillips have organised the concert. - Credit: Lisa Phillips

Lisa said: "We, like everyone else, wanted to help the people of Ukraine when we saw what was happening on the news.

"We contracted artists we know through our management work and asked if they would take part and we were blown away by the level of support we received.

"Myself and Paul are big Elvis fans and know some tribute acts who offered to help - with one even travelling from Malta, especially for the gig."

Around 300 seats will be set up for the concert, which has been described as 12 'mini concerts' in one.

Lisa added: "Through our JustGiving page set up for the concert, we have managed to raise close to £3,000 already - which is amazing.

"We hope to get to £7,000 or £8,000 after the event."

Elvis impersonator, Emilio Santoro. - Credit: Lisa Phillips

Weston Elvis impersonator Emilio Santoro will perform at the concert after being crowned Europe's best Elvis tribute artist earlier this year.

Mr Santoro said: "I started performing as Elvis at the age of 13 but have listened to his music since I was four - everyone says I have an old soul.

"We all hope to put on a great show for the people of Weston and support Ukraine as best we can."

The concert will take place on April 15 running from 12 - 4.30pm before reconvening from 7.30 - 11.30pm

All profits will go to the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

To donate to Lisa and Paul's JustGiving page visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ukrainecrisisappealconcert

For tickets, which cost £49, go to www.ticketor.com/3577productions

An afterparty will also take place from midnight - 2am at the Royal Hotel. Tickets will be sold at the door for £5.