More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama
PUBLISHED: 11:07 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 29 March 2019
Archant
Film crews have once again been spotted in Weston-super-Mare’s town centre today (Friday).
Keeler Productions has taken over Locking Road Car Park, opposite Tesco, and The Regent Restaurant, in Regent Street, to film a BBC period series The Trial of Christine Keeler, based on the Profumo Affair in the 1960s.
The political scandal originated from a brief relationship between Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, and 19-year-old would-be model Christine Keeler.
Keeler Productions previously filmed in the aforementioned locations in December.
The series will star Sophie Cookson, James Norton, Ellie Bamber, Ben Miles, Emilia Fox and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.
Actors also descended on Weston this week to film scenes for the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sanditon.
Crews were filming at Sand Point, as well as a number of locations in Clevedon, including the seafront, around Marine Lake, on Salthouse Fields and the prom.
The programme is being directed by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, best known for creating House of Cards.