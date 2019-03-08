Advanced search

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

PUBLISHED: 11:07 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 29 March 2019

TV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

TV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Archant

Film crews have once again been spotted in Weston-super-Mare’s town centre today (Friday).

TV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-BrowneTV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Keeler Productions has taken over Locking Road Car Park, opposite Tesco, and The Regent Restaurant, in Regent Street, to film a BBC period series The Trial of Christine Keeler, based on the Profumo Affair in the 1960s.

The political scandal originated from a brief relationship between Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, and 19-year-old would-be model Christine Keeler.

TV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-BrowneTV crews in Locking Road car park. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Keeler Productions previously filmed in the aforementioned locations in December.

The series will star Sophie Cookson, James Norton, Ellie Bamber, Ben Miles, Emilia Fox and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point Filming for new drama of Jane Austens Sanditon at Sand Point

Actors also descended on Weston this week to film scenes for the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sanditon.

Crews were filming at Sand Point, as well as a number of locations in Clevedon, including the seafront, around Marine Lake, on Salthouse Fields and the prom.

The programme is being directed by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, best known for creating House of Cards.

