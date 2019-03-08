Advanced search

Icescape returns in style for winter stint

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 November 2019

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Icescape At The Tropicana has opened for its third year, promising months of festive fun.

The Trop, in Marine Parade, became home to Britain's largest indoor ice rink on Friday.

There are two new rides this year in the carousel which holds up to 24 people per ride and Pippen's rotating coaster.

Skating sessions are held on the hour, starting at 10am, for 45 minutes each session.

The Lodge Bar And Restaurant, which has a great view of the ice rink, is open for people who do not wish to take part in the skating sessions.

The rink uses rapid freeze, real ice technology to provide an authentic winter skating experience.

Santa and his elves will be in situ from November 24 until Christmas Eve, and youngsters will be able to visit the grotto and take pictures.

Icescape will be open until January 25.

Tickets, priced £7.50-34, are available online at www.icescape-tropicana.co.uk

