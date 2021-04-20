Weston vets wins two awards

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021

A Weston vets has received two awards in recognition of high quality service.

Green Pastures Veterinary Centre has been recognised by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) with an award for outstanding in-patient and client services.

Green Pastures Vets, in Moor Lane, has already been formally accredited under the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme – a voluntary initiative to accredit and quality-assure veterinary practices throughout the country – but decided to apply for these additional awards as part of the scheme to demonstrate its excellence in these areas.

Having applied for its award, the practice team went through a special assessment in which they were expected to demonstrate to an RCVS assessor they met a range of stringent criteria.

They have also committed to be reassessed every four years to ensure they continue to meet the award requirements.

These awards are designed to help animal owners identify where a vet practice excels and the skills and services it offers, allowing owners to make a choice based on their needs and preferences.

Rebecca Martin, clinical director at Green Pastures Vets, said: “We’re super happy to achieve this award, which recognises that we have demonstrated an excellent service to patients that need to stay in the practice.

"The award assessment looks at factors such as our nursing care, infection control, and pain management, and checks that we have training protocols in place to ensure any surgical procedure is as safe as possible.”

RCVS president, Dr Mandisa Greene, said: “Many congratulations to Green Pastures Vets for achieving these awards. To do so, the team has had to meet very stringent assessment criteria and I commend them for their dedication and hard work in demonstrating the quality of the service they provide to their patients and clients.

“The practice standards scheme and its awards are always a real team effort and something which everyone can feed into, everyone can be part of, and everyone can feel proud about."

“As a regulator we are glad that, through this voluntary scheme, we can continue to help promote and maintain the highest standards of veterinary care.”