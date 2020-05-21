Scarecrow and fantasy trail to take place this bank holiday weekend

Weston Village celebrates VE Day. Picture: David Fricker Archant

A fantasy trail will take place in Weston Village this bank holiday weekend.

Weston Villagers, a group of neighbours on the estate, has planned a scarecrow and fantasy trail from Saturday to Monday.

The group celebrated VE Day in extravagant style last bank hoiday, with a socially distanced street party and fancy dress.

They want more people on the estate to join in and to give children a project for the bank holiday weekend.

People can decorate their gardens, windows or balconies in the theme of their favourite TV show, film, band, fantasy or book and can construct a centrepiece scarecrow or character display.

The trail will take place around the estate on bank holiday Monday and people can vote for their favourite display online, with prizes to be won.

People taking part are urged to follow the government’s latest measures around social distancing.

For more information on the trail, visit the Weston Villagers Facebook page by clicking here.