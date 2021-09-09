Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston
- Credit: Weston Helicopter Museum
A selection of vintage vehicles will roll into Weston next week as part of this year's Vintage Wheels Rally.
Cars dating from the 60s to the 90s will be featured inside the town's Helicopter Museum, on Locking Moor Road.
The rally returns by popular demand after being a highlight of 2020, according to the museum's marketing assistant.
Rob Wood said: “The museum’s car shows are some of the most captivating days of the year.
"It is truly fantastic to see visitors of all ages experience these iconic vehicles in a setting that mirrors their status. Engine enthusiast or aviation superfan; there will be something for everyone at Vintage Wheels."
There will be cars from all over the world including French Talbot Avengers, German Porsches and US Corvettes, as well as some classics from the remnants of Britain's booming motor industry, such as Jaguars, Jensons, and Triumphs.
The rally will take place from 10am to 2pm on September 26 inside the Helicopter Museum.
Most Read
- 1 Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine
- 2 Pylons to be removed from stretch of Mendip Hills
- 3 Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route
- 4 Virgin Media O2 connects area to gigabit broadband
- 5 Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives
- 6 Upfest comes to the seaside as street art festival is launched
- 7 Two shops opening for first time next week
- 8 Care home fulfils date night wish for Pat and Ron
- 9 Public consultation on plans to build GP surgery at rugby club
- 10 Weston families may 'skip meals' after Universal Credit cut
For more information, log on to www.helicoptermuseum.co.uk