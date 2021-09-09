Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston

Published: 11:30 AM September 9, 2021

A collection of vintage cars will be on display at Weston's Helicopter Museum. - Credit: Weston Helicopter Museum

A selection of vintage vehicles will roll into Weston next week as part of this year's Vintage Wheels Rally.

Cars dating from the 60s to the 90s will be featured inside the town's Helicopter Museum, on Locking Moor Road.

The rally returns by popular demand after being a highlight of 2020, according to the museum's marketing assistant.

Last year's rally was a hit with residents. - Credit: Archant

Rob Wood said: “The museum’s car shows are some of the most captivating days of the year.

"It is truly fantastic to see visitors of all ages experience these iconic vehicles in a setting that mirrors their status. Engine enthusiast or aviation superfan; there will be something for everyone at Vintage Wheels."

There will be cars from all over the world including French Talbot Avengers, German Porsches and US Corvettes, as well as some classics from the remnants of Britain's booming motor industry, such as Jaguars, Jensons, and Triumphs.

The rally will take place from 10am to 2pm on September 26 inside the Helicopter Museum.

For more information, log on to www.helicoptermuseum.co.uk