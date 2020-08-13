Singer raising money for air ambulance

Jodie Payne is raising money for the Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: Jodie Payne Archant

A Weston vocalist is raising money through online videos.

Jodie Payne regularly performed in venues such as The Royal Hotel and The Grand Atlantic Hotel, but when lockdown started in March she lost all employment.

Former Worle Community School Academy pupil Jodie began to write and perform weekly topical satire videos on Facebook to bring some cheer to the situation, which have reached more than 1,000 views.

Jodie also had a response from the US band Berlin, when she re-wrote their hit song Take My Breath Away and they commented and shared her version.

Jodie posted her final video in the series on Saturday which will raise money for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.

To donate money, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marie-king9gwaa