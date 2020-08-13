Advanced search

Singer raising money for air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 18:55 14 August 2020

Jodie Payne is raising money for the Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: Jodie Payne

Jodie Payne is raising money for the Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: Jodie Payne

Archant

A Weston vocalist is raising money through online videos.

Jodie Payne regularly performed in venues such as The Royal Hotel and The Grand Atlantic Hotel, but when lockdown started in March she lost all employment.

Former Worle Community School Academy pupil Jodie began to write and perform weekly topical satire videos on Facebook to bring some cheer to the situation, which have reached more than 1,000 views.

Jodie also had a response from the US band Berlin, when she re-wrote their hit song Take My Breath Away and they commented and shared her version.

Jodie posted her final video in the series on Saturday which will raise money for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.

To donate money, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marie-king9gwaa

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Police investigate Weston assault

$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Police investigate Weston assault

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bartlett expects Weston to “maintain high standards” when they take on Totton

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has seen his side pick up two wins from two games from their pre-season campaign so far. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Weston Whites over 50s retrun to training following easing of guidelines

Player Manager Lach Geddes of Weston over 50's has been crowned Coach of the Year

Weston is in ‘best place it has ever been’ claims senior phase manager McKeever

Ryan Jones on the ball in Weston's 10-0 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium.

Weston’s Davidson feeling encouraged by youngsters stepping up into first team

Matt Kearsey scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries for Weston in their 17-run defeat to Taunton. Picture: Josh Thomas

The Return of Dayle Grubb after the midfielder rejoins Weston from Forest Green Rovers

Weston's Dayle Grubb resigns for Weston after two years with Forest Green Rovers. Picture: Will.T.Photography