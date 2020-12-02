Voyage Learning Campus given funding to feed students

Published: 12:00 PM December 2, 2020

To celebrate 20 years of supporting school breakfast clubs, Kellogg’s has awarded the Voyage Learning Campus (VLC) in Weston £1,000 to help feed students in the morning.

The VLC was selected to receive this boost as Kellogg’s announce they are to double their investment in breakfast clubs as more schools struggle to fund this vital support for students.

Emma Gundry, VLC principal, said: “We are so grateful to receive this generous donation.

“This will be vital in helping us offer breakfast to students in the morning, helping them get ready for the day in school. We offer a range of food options which our students really appreciate.

“We can also use this funding to enhance social games to use as part of our breakfast provision, giving students important time to spend time with their peers building relationships.”

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s said: “We’re proud to have spent 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK.

“We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself."

The Voyage Learning Campus opened in April 2013 for students from year one through to year 11.

As a pupil referral unit, it provides alternative provision for young people who are unable to attend mainstream school due to medical or health reasons, or permanent exclusion from a mainstream school.

The VLC is committed to helping its young people, many of whom have faced significant challenges, to achieve more than they might believe is possible.

A VLC spokesman said: “Its team of teachers and support staff help children develop their resilience, confidence and academic potential, supporting them to develop positive relationships with adults and each other.

“It is not always easy for some but we believe that progress is always possible.

“As an alternative provision, we are able to offer a curriculum to our students that can be more flexible or personalised to individual needs.

“This helps students gain in confidence and skills to enable a move back into mainstream, or at times, specialist provision.”