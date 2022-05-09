Upfest to bring giant murals back to Weston walls this summer

Around 20 street artists will descend upon Weston's town centre this summer adding giant murals to the town's street art trail.

The 10-day Weston Wallz event, created by Upfest, Europe’s largest street art festival, promises to be even bigger than last year's.

One-off designs will decorate walls and buildings around the town centre and property owners can come forward and volunteer their buildings to become a part of the trail.

Property owners can put forward buildings to be used for murals. - Credit: UPFEST

Weston Town Council and Culture Weston have worked together to bring the artists back to the seaside, and are thrilled to do so.

Malcolm Nicholson, Town Clerk at Weston Town Council said: “Last year was a huge success for Weston Wallz and was received so well by the town.

"There was so much interest in what was going on so we are more than excited to be bringing it back and encouraging new visitors to the town to come and see the street art happening live."

A diverse line-up of artists is set to bring its talents to Weston, including Jody, Irony, Hazard One, Dan Kitchener, Farrah Fortnam, Tozer, John Curtis, Damian Nicholson, Andy Council and Shruti Ashis.

Upfest co-founder, Stephen Hayles was keen to return to the seaside town after a successful showing last year.

He told the Mercury: "When we brought Upfest to Weston last year, we did not know how people were going to react to it, but to see the support and demand for more is incredible.

"We want to say a big thanks to the town council and Culture Weston for investing back into this initiative and funding the project.

"The architecture in Weston is amazing, so if anyone has a building or knows of a property that would be great for this - get in touch.”

A street mural from last year's event. - Credit: UPFEST

It is hoped Weston Wallz and other artistic investments can help develop a cultural identity within Weston which would boost its economy.

The project will be funded by both Weston Town Council and Culture Weston and takes place from July 22 - 31.

An interactive Google Map will be created for trail hunters to easily identify the murals and witness the transformation of ordinary corners becoming landmarks in the town.

For more information, or to volunteer a building for the trail, visit www.upfest.co.uk

Andy Council's work from last year. - Credit: UPFEST

Tozer's work from last year's event. - Credit: UPFEST



