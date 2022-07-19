Street art extravaganza coming to Weston this weekend

Weston Wallz will see a number of street artists descend upon the seaside town this weekend. - Credit: STREET ART ATLAS

A star-studded cast of Europe's top street artists has been confirmed for the upcoming Weston Wallz event, kicking off this weekend.

Weston will once again become a blank canvas for some of the world's most creative artists - this year armed with spray paint and sunscreen.

This will be the second Weston Wallz event, hosted by Upfest, and promises to add colour to the seaside.

Artwork from last year's Weston Wallz. - Credit: UPFEST

Malcolm Nicholson, town clerk at Weston Town Council, said: “Weston is the perfect place to showcase such diverse, eclectic and thought-provoking artworks.

"With such a great response to Weston Wallz last year and the continuous investment into the town, it’s a fantastic opportunity to grow Weston’s cultural identity and attract new visitors.”

Residents and visitors can see murals created by Greek artist, Insane51, known for his large-scale murals, who will travel from Athens to take part in the initiative.

UK-based artists will make their mark in the art trail, including: Aspire, Caryn Koh, Curtis Hylton, Sian Storey, TeaOne, Vee, Acerone, Bev G Star, Bex Glover, Damien Jefferies, David Puck, Emily Joy Rich, Sophie Long and Paul Monsters.

Some locations earmarked for a revamp include RNLI Gift Shop Marine Lake, the old Oxford Corner Cafe, Olea and Old Post Office Lane.

Artwork by Insane51 - Credit: STREET ART ATLAS

Tom Newman, Culture Weston Programme Manager said "We're excited to be supporting Upfest in bringing the second edition of Weston Wallz to the town and for a new, eclectic range of artwork to be unveiled that will transform more of Weston's walls and hidden corners.

"It is brilliant to showcase so many great artists, and for residents and visitors to be able to enjoy the art throughout the summer and beyond. And with the arrival of See Monster, Weston is buzzing with loads of fantastic community events"

The latest murals are set to be painted from Saturday (July 23) until July 31.

Upfest 2022 mural by Caryn Koh. - Credit: Paul Box

Upfest co-founder, Steve Hayles added to Mr Newman's point on the importance of community events in Weston and North Somerset.

He said: “It feels great to be back in Weston-super-Mare after the success of the 2021 launch.

"Street art is a great way to engage the community and we’ve chosen a brilliant bunch of street artists to add to an already bustling art scene here in Weston.

"We’ve had a giant rooster, a geisha and lots of colours, we can’t wait to see what the next round of artists bring to the seafront.”

Upfest 2022 artwork by Curtis Hylton. - Credit: Paul Box



