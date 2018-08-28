Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected. Archant

Wet weather accompanied by winds of up to 65mph have been forecast for Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Tuesday).

A yellow weather warning has been issued, with ‘strong winds’ accompanied by heavy rain’ expected.

The warning stays in effect from 5am-9pm, with the worst of weather expected during the afternoon and early evening.

Buses and train routes may be affected by the weather.

A met Office Spokesman said: “Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Rain will be heavy at times and, given recent wet weather, likely lead to impacts in a few places.”