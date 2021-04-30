Wetherspoon pub closes in town centre

Published: 3:19 PM April 30, 2021

A Wetherspoons pub has permanently closed in Weston town centre.

The popular chain has decided not to renew the lease on The Dragon Inn, in Meadow Street.

The closure has not affected Wetherspoon's second public house in the town, The Cabot Court Hotel, which has been open for outdoor drinking since coronavirus restrictions were eased earlier in April.

It is the second town centre pub to have closed permanently this year, following the departure of the Cat & Badger Ale House from Boulevard.

A Wetherspoon spokesman told the Mercury: “ We can confirm that we have served the break in our lease and won’t be reopening the Dragon Inn.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support over the years as well as the excellent staff who worked at the pub.

“All staff have been offered alternative jobs at Wetherspoon pubs in the region.

“Wetherspoon will still have a presence in the town with its pub, Cabot Court Hotel.”