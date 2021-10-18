Weston will get a bowling alley next year

Published: 10:43 AM October 18, 2021

The bowling alley will be located in the end Dolphin Square unit. - Credit: Archant

Weston will finally welcome bowling alley back to the town centre at the Dolphin Square site in spring 2022.

The new alley, called, AllStars Sports Bowl, will include a bar and restaurant and will offer 12 lanes of bowling to people.

It will be located in the biggest end unit of the Dolphin Square complex.

Work has started to take place to knock through two of the units to make one large area for the alley.

AllStars Sports Bowl will be run by local operator Pete Wallington, owner of AllStars Sports Bar in Weston town centre.

Pete said: “I passionately believe that fellow Westonians will welcome and support the much-wanted bowling alley, which will be a real asset to the town for tourists and residents.

"Due to the pandemic, work has started later than originally planned, but we are confident that AllStars Sports Bowl will be ready for spring 2022.

"We have sourced the most advanced technology to bring the best, most exciting, immersive experience. There will be party rooms, VIP alleys, Interactive Darts, Karaoke Room and much more.

"It will be a twenty first century alley, designed to offer the ultimate experience, whether you’re bowling or not. Weston will be our flagship with a sister site in Bridgwater opening at the end of 2022.”

The AllStars Sports Bowl will join Cineworld, Clip and Climb, Anytime Fitness and Nandos at the town centre Dolphin Square site.

The site has seen many units vacate the town in the past year after Prezzo and Pizza Express closed down and Loco Mexicano relocated its restaurant to the former Legends night club building in Beach Road.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, said: “Bringing back a bowling alley into Weston town centre was one of the top wishes during the council’s 2019 placemaking consultation so we’re delighted this is going forward.

"Pete Wallington has been working incredibly hard with Knight Frank Investment Management, which manages Dolphin Square, to bring this project to the people of Weston and it’s another example of growing investment confidence in Weston town centre.”