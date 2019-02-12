Weston woman helps build classrooms in Ghana

Holly Simpson spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly Simpson Archant

A Weston woman has helped to build two classrooms in a Ghanaian village.

Holly Simpson, aged 20, spent three months in West Africa as a volunteer teacher at Humpa International School, in Busua.

After making friends with fellow volunteers, she decided the group should build new facilities for the school.

Local builders helped out. Picture: Holly Simpson Local builders helped out. Picture: Holly Simpson

Two classrooms were constructed and painted after Holly set up a JustGiving page, which received £750 in donations, with money used to buy paint and construction materials.

Holly volunteered in the country through The Might Roar scheme, which is aimed at backpackers who want to gain some valuable life skills during their travels.

She said: “I wanted to go and help others less fortunate and gain more experience teaching with different children and see life in a developing country.

“The classrooms at the school were very overcrowded and not a suitable environment for children to be learning in.

“The school were so grateful and all the money went to the right cause.”