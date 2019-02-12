Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston woman helps build classrooms in Ghana

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 February 2019

Holly Simpson spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly Simpson

Holly Simpson spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly Simpson

Archant

A Weston woman has helped to build two classrooms in a Ghanaian village.

Holly Simpson spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly SimpsonHolly Simpson spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly Simpson

Holly Simpson, aged 20, spent three months in West Africa as a volunteer teacher at Humpa International School, in Busua.

After making friends with fellow volunteers, she decided the group should build new facilities for the school.

Local builders helped out. Picture: Holly SimpsonLocal builders helped out. Picture: Holly Simpson

Two classrooms were constructed and painted after Holly set up a JustGiving page, which received £750 in donations, with money used to buy paint and construction materials.

Holly volunteered in the country through The Might Roar scheme, which is aimed at backpackers who want to gain some valuable life skills during their travels.

Holly spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly SimpsonHolly spent three months volunteering in Ghana. Picture: Holly Simpson

She said: “I wanted to go and help others less fortunate and gain more experience teaching with different children and see life in a developing country.

“The classrooms at the school were very overcrowded and not a suitable environment for children to be learning in.

Local builders helped out. Picture: Holly SimpsonLocal builders helped out. Picture: Holly Simpson

“The school were so grateful and all the money went to the right cause.”

Most Read

Homes, businesses and vans targeted in spate of Weston and Worle burglaries

There have been a spate of burglaries in Weston and Worle

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

JAILED: Fraudster abused ‘position of trust’ to steal £17k from his employer

Mark Priestley. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Homes, businesses and vans targeted in spate of Weston and Worle burglaries

There have been a spate of burglaries in Weston and Worle

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

JAILED: Fraudster abused ‘position of trust’ to steal £17k from his employer

Mark Priestley. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

JAILED: Fraudster abused ‘position of trust’ to steal £17k from his employer

Mark Priestley. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists