Edna marks a century with Flashback Theatre show

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:57 AM May 19, 2021   
Edna Fairclough

Edna enjoying a visit from her family on her 100th birthday. - Credit: St Agnes Retirement Home

A Weston woman was treated to a performance from Flashback Theatre to mark her 100th birthday. 

Edna Fairclough, from St Agnes Retirement Home, enjoyed visits from her family in the garden while Flashback Theatre sang war-time songs and classics from Edna’s era.  

Staff made a cake, decorated the home and gazebo with bunting and balloons and held at high tea party. 

Staff from the home, in Neva Road, said: “Edna was over the moon with her birthday card from the Queen. A fabulous cake was made for Edna by our housekeeper and her daughter and we had an individual 100 balloon display from Balloons By Taylor. We also decorated the home and the gazebo with bunting and balloons and had a high tea party.” 

Edna was married to Gordan Fairclough and had three children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The couple ran a successful wholesale shop in Milton Road where they also lived for 30 years. 

Weston-super-Mare News

