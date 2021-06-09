Great-great-grandmother from Weston celebrates a century

Published: 8:45 AM June 9, 2021

A great-great-grandmother from Weston celebrated her 100th birthday with a card from the Queen and visits from family.

Winifred Hodgson has three children, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Winifred was a house cleaner when she left school, and also worked in a sewing shop and bar. She enjoys helping in the community at coffee mornings and table top sales, and attending church.

Winifred celebrated her big day with a family party.

Winifred celebrated her birthday with her family. - Credit: Chloe Evans

Her great-granddaughter Cloe Evans said: "She had some family over to celebrate, she got a card from the Queen which she was really chuffed about and was the only card she opened that day.

"Her secret to getting too 100 is that she never smoked or drank, apart from the odd glass of wine."