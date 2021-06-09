News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Great-great-grandmother from Weston celebrates a century

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:45 AM June 9, 2021   
Winifred Hodgson

Winifred celebrated her birthday with family. - Credit: Chloe Evans

A great-great-grandmother from Weston celebrated her 100th birthday with a card from the Queen and visits from family.

Winifred Hodgson has three children, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Winifred was a house cleaner when she left school, and also worked in a sewing shop and bar. She enjoys helping in the community at coffee mornings and table top sales, and attending church. 

Winifred celebrated her big day with a family party.

Winifred Hodgson

Winifred celebrated her birthday with her family. - Credit: Chloe Evans

Her great-granddaughter Cloe Evans said: "She had some family over to celebrate, she got a card from the Queen which she was really chuffed about and was the only card she opened that day.

"Her secret to getting too 100 is that she never smoked or drank, apart from the odd glass of wine."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies at Weston cemetery
  2. 2 G7 Summit: Extinction Rebellion protests scheduled this week
  3. 3 First Bandstand live music festival held in Weston
  1. 4 Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston
  2. 5 Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire
  3. 6 Bristol clean air zone will shift pollution and traffic into North Somerset, villagers warn
  4. 7 Half a million pounds in funding to help the homeless in North Somerset
  5. 8 Care home raises money for national dementia charity
  6. 9 Former police officer who assaulted teen becomes first to forfeit pension
  7. 10 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge 
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The team behind Trucks At The Beach are 'devastated' that the event cannot go ahead in August.

Trucks At The Beach event postponed as influx of tourists expected

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Tonnes of litter left on Weston beach after bank holiday

North Somerset Council

Tonnes of rubbish collected in Weston after busy bank holiday

Carrington Walker

person
Main entrance of Weston General Hospital

Weston General Hospital

Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
The incident occurred in Wolvershill Road.

Witness appeal after altercation between drivers

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus