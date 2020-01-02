Advanced search

Lilian celebrates a century with family and friends

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 January 2020

Lilian celebrated her 100th birthday on New Year's Day.

A Weston woman celebrated her 100th birthday on New Year's Day.

Lilian Cowles, who lives in Highcroft Nursing Home, in Eastfield Park, spent her special day with friends and family and also enjoyed a visit from the mayor of Weston, Mark Canniford.

Lilian was born on January 1, 1920, in Staffordshire.

She met Harold at a VE Day dance in 1946 and they married and spent 30 happy years together.

The couple have two daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Lilian worked as a nurse in the NHS for 30 years and drove an ambulance during the war.

A spokesman from Highcroft nursing home said: "Lilian has lived at Highcroft for one year now and everyone remains in awe of her.

"All of Lilian's friends and staff at Highcroft Nursing Home wish her the very happiest of birthdays."

