Weston woman celebrates a century with helicopter flight

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 4:00 PM August 24, 2021   
Kitty Jones 100th birthday

Kitty enjoying a ride around Weston in a vintage car to celebrate her 100th birthday. - Credit: Dawn Charlton

A Weston woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with a helicopter flight, a ride on Weston Wheel and a chauffer-driven trip around the town in a vintage car.

Catherine Jones, known as Kitty, also marked the occasion with an afternoon tea with family and friends.

Her granddaughter Dawn Charlton said: "A highlight for her was having her letter from the Queen delivered by her postman who presented her with a bunch of flowers.

"Kitty enjoyed an afternoon tea at the Beachlands Hotel surrounded by many of her friends and family.

"Kitty has been and remains an incredible person with an amazing sense of humour that will be sure to see her through many more years."

Kitty was born on August 18 in Rhonda Valley in Wales. After moving to England, she married her late husband Richard (Dick) and they have three sons, eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

Weston-super-Mare News

