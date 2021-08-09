News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Great-great grandmother celebrates 104th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:27 PM August 9, 2021   
Florence Searle

Florence Searle celebrated her 104th birthday at Highcroft Nursing Home. - Credit: Highcroft Nursing Home

A great-great grandmother from Weston celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by family and friends. 

Florence Searle, known as Ciss, enjoyed marking the special occasion with her loved ones at Highcroft Nursing Home, in Eastfield Park, in Weston. 

Ciss was born to Albert Pope and Emily Richens on August 4 in 1917, and was one of nine children. She went on to work in a tobacco factory.

In 1938, she married Ernest and they had two daughters – Marian and Madeline. 

She now has eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. 

Florence Searle artwork

Some of Florence's artwork. - Credit: Highcroft Nursing Home

Ciss’ favourite singer is Gracie Fields and her favourite hobbies are tapestry and embroidery. 

She spent the day with her friends, family and staff of Highcroft Nursing Home, who wished her the ‘happiest of birthdays’ for reaching the grand age of 104. 

Weston-super-Mare News

