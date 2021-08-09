Great-great grandmother celebrates 104th birthday
- Credit: Highcroft Nursing Home
A great-great grandmother from Weston celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Florence Searle, known as Ciss, enjoyed marking the special occasion with her loved ones at Highcroft Nursing Home, in Eastfield Park, in Weston.
Ciss was born to Albert Pope and Emily Richens on August 4 in 1917, and was one of nine children. She went on to work in a tobacco factory.
In 1938, she married Ernest and they had two daughters – Marian and Madeline.
She now has eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Ciss’ favourite singer is Gracie Fields and her favourite hobbies are tapestry and embroidery.
She spent the day with her friends, family and staff of Highcroft Nursing Home, who wished her the ‘happiest of birthdays’ for reaching the grand age of 104.
Most Read
- 1 'Major improvements' begin on Weston road
- 2 Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset
- 3 Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
- 4 In The Dock
- 5 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 6 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
- 7 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
- 8 Weston Beach Race to return in October
- 9 Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier
- 10 Hospice desperate for volunteers to support charity shops