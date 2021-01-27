News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston woman celebrates 105th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 6:45 AM January 26, 2021    Updated: 6:34 AM January 27, 2021
Vera Gage celebrating her 105th birthday

Vera Gage celebrating her 105th birthday, with her card from the Queen - Credit: Vera Gage

A former puppeteer from Weston has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Vera Gage was given flowers and received a signed card from the Queen, at her home in Nashley House, Montpelier East. 

Born in 1916, Vera was around for the Spanish flu pandemic and both world wars. 

Granddaughter Sarah McDonald, said: “Last time we were able to visit my grandma she said she had at least a year or two left - she has been saying this since she turned 100.” 

Vera and husband Kenneth were married for 67 years, until his death in 2005. 

The couple made puppets and performed shows under the name of The Gage Marionettes and visited schools to entertain children. 

They spent the summer holidays in their camper van, mostly travelling through Europe. They also drove across Russia, up to the Chinese border. 

Most Read

  1. 1 CNM Estates purchase Birnbeck Pier with new company
  2. 2 Thatchers search online for cidermakers
  3. 3 Villagers object to 'totally inappropriate' housing proposal
  1. 4 More than 100 rough sleepers supported during pandemic in North Somerset
  2. 5 Worle opticians wins award
  3. 6 Pharmacy near Weston begins Covid vaccinations
  4. 7 Man charged in connection with county lines drug dealing in Weston
  5. 8 Second rapid testing centre unveiled in Weston
  6. 9 Weston accountant sees business thrive during lockdowns
  7. 10 Cardiff City recall James Waite from loan spell with Weston

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Virus 'ripping through' Weston care homes

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset Council

Council says it is aware of rat problem in Weston

Carrington Walker

person

Civic society 'appalled' by new health centre proposed site

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Attempted robbery prompts police appeal

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus