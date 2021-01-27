Weston woman celebrates 105th birthday
- Credit: Vera Gage
A former puppeteer from Weston has celebrated her 105th birthday.
Vera Gage was given flowers and received a signed card from the Queen, at her home in Nashley House, Montpelier East.
Born in 1916, Vera was around for the Spanish flu pandemic and both world wars.
Granddaughter Sarah McDonald, said: “Last time we were able to visit my grandma she said she had at least a year or two left - she has been saying this since she turned 100.”
Vera and husband Kenneth were married for 67 years, until his death in 2005.
The couple made puppets and performed shows under the name of The Gage Marionettes and visited schools to entertain children.
They spent the summer holidays in their camper van, mostly travelling through Europe. They also drove across Russia, up to the Chinese border.
