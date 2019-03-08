Resident completes helicopter ride dream
PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 June 2019
Archant
A Weston resident achieved her life-long ambition of flying in a helicopter.
Adele Steen, age 69, who has used a wheelchair since contracting polio when 10 weeks old, was given the opportunity by Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home, where she is a resident, due to her fascination with the sky.
Family, staff and fellow residents gathered on the ground to see Adele, who has also survived life-threatening liver failure, take part in a ride facilitated by The Helicopter Museum, in Locking.
Adele said: "The experience was just amazing, it has made me want to try a parachute jump next."
Home manager Lyn Taylor added: "It was a fantastic atmosphere with the other residents there to support her.
"Adele certainly has a lust for life and there's no stopping her.
"We are so pleased she fulfilled her ambition and we are very proud of her."