Resident completes helicopter ride dream

Beach Lawns Nursing Home resident Adele Steen. Picture: Megan Millard Archant

A Weston resident achieved her life-long ambition of flying in a helicopter.

Adele Steen and Christine Coombes. Picture: Megan Millard Adele Steen and Christine Coombes. Picture: Megan Millard

Adele Steen, age 69, who has used a wheelchair since contracting polio when 10 weeks old, was given the opportunity by Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home, where she is a resident, due to her fascination with the sky.

Family, staff and fellow residents gathered on the ground to see Adele, who has also survived life-threatening liver failure, take part in a ride facilitated by The Helicopter Museum, in Locking.

Adele said: "The experience was just amazing, it has made me want to try a parachute jump next."

Home manager Lyn Taylor added: "It was a fantastic atmosphere with the other residents there to support her.

"Adele certainly has a lust for life and there's no stopping her.

"We are so pleased she fulfilled her ambition and we are very proud of her."