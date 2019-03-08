Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Resident completes helicopter ride dream

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 June 2019

Beach Lawns Nursing Home resident Adele Steen. Picture: Megan Millard

Beach Lawns Nursing Home resident Adele Steen. Picture: Megan Millard

Archant

A Weston resident achieved her life-long ambition of flying in a helicopter.

Adele Steen and Christine Coombes. Picture: Megan MillardAdele Steen and Christine Coombes. Picture: Megan Millard

Adele Steen, age 69, who has used a wheelchair since contracting polio when 10 weeks old, was given the opportunity by Beach Lawns Residential and Nursing Home, where she is a resident, due to her fascination with the sky.

Family, staff and fellow residents gathered on the ground to see Adele, who has also survived life-threatening liver failure, take part in a ride facilitated by The Helicopter Museum, in Locking.

Adele said: "The experience was just amazing, it has made me want to try a parachute jump next."

Home manager Lyn Taylor added: "It was a fantastic atmosphere with the other residents there to support her.

Adele Steen and Christine Coombes. Picture: Megan MillardAdele Steen and Christine Coombes. Picture: Megan Millard

"Adele certainly has a lust for life and there's no stopping her.

"We are so pleased she fulfilled her ambition and we are very proud of her."

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Mad’ scheme for new homes refused

The orchard would not see homes built on it, but it would have a road run through the middle of it, if Persimmon Homes' planning application is accepted. Picture: Steve Bridger

Resident completes helicopter ride dream

Beach Lawns Nursing Home resident Adele Steen. Picture: Megan Millard

Local air ambulance charity needs volunteers

Volunteers needed to join ground crew at GWAAC and raise awareness

Picture Past: June 27, 1969 – Mysterious explosion damages Worle bungalow

A group of brownies try the lucky dip at Congresbury Summer Fete and Rose Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Comedian Rhys James to perform in Bristol

Rhys James.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists