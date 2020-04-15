Advanced search

Weston woman creates celebrity stick to enforce social distancing rules

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 April 2020

Alexandra created the Celeborona sticks to promote social distancing

A 22-year-old girl from Weston has come up with a quirky way of keeping people two metres away from her during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandra Binding created the Celeborona sticks to encourage social distancing.

The print of a number  of celebrities, including Stormzy, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian, can be accessed online with a slogan promoting social distancing in this time.

Alex, a former student at Weston College and Hans Price said she wanted a way to make people laugh during this time while also encouraging socal distancing.

She said: “I was brainstorming around the idea, that’s how I came up with it.

“My tutor who worked on it with me has had people send him pictures doing it.

“My family think it’s funny, I’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”

To create your own Celeborona stick, log on to www.bit.ly/3aQoULT

