Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 14:57 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 18 January 2019

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A woman who ran a brothel in Weston-super-Mare has been sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment today (Friday).

Alexandra Parade, Weston-super-Mare.Alexandra Parade, Weston-super-Mare.

Natalie Davis, aged 51, admitted controlling prostitution for financial gain at an earlier hearing before being sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Davis, of Bristol Road in Hewish, was also given a serious crime prevention order to run for five years, which gives police powers to restrict and monitor her business dealings - making it harder for her to return to a life of crime when she is released from prison.

The court heard Davis had run Butterfly’s Massage Parlour out of a flat in Alexandra Parade since 2007.

Plain clothed officers visited the premises on three occasions during which they were offered sexual services.

No sexual activity took place as all the officers made excuses and left immediately after the offers were made.

A warrant was subsequently carried out at the flat, after which one woman was referred to the National Referral Mechanism, which helps protect victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation.

MORE: Brothel raided by police.

A number of sex toys were found locked in cupboards during the warrant.

An investigation into the business’ finances revealed Davis was profiting from the sexual services offered by its employees and she laundered the money through her personal accounts.

Inquiries also established Davis paid for adverts for Butterfly’s on a website offering adult services using her own personal bank account.

Chief Inspector Leanne Pook said: “Natalie Davis shamelessly exploited vulnerable women for her own personal gain.

“It’s clear from printed documents found in her home she had researched prostitution and the running of brothels online and that she knew what she was doing was illegal.

“Our priority is to ensure that criminals do not profit from people’s vulnerability. We are committed to safeguarding and supporting vulnerable people.

“We won’t tolerate criminality of this kind and will take action whenever we have the evidence to do so as well as pursuing any illegal earnings through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

MORE: Weston brothel will not re-open at former premises as court order runs out.

If you have suspicions or concerns about people being exploited you can call the police on 101 or click here.

