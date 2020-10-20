Weston woman goes from marking books to writing novels

A former teacher turned author from Weston is enjoying living her childhood dream as she recently published her latest novel.

Lois Elsden, of Uphill, has been writing full-time, since giving up her job at Weston College.

As well as being a member of two local writing groups and a writers’ collective, Lois has also been part of the successful Weston Literary Festival, and given talks to local history groups.

Her latest novel, Winterdyke, is the seventh in her Radwinter series.

On her website, Lois states: “Before I was able to write full-time, I was a teacher and teaching is a draining occupation, your head is full of stuff and it’s difficult at the end of the day to sweep the stuff away and become creative.

“Now, thank goodness, I no longer work in a day job, I can do what I always dreamed of doing, write full-time. I am a writer.”