Woman joins dance marathon record attempt for charity

Judith with fellow dancers and Oti. Archant

A Weston-wuper-Mare woman whose parents died of cancer will join celebrities in a world record attempt at Wembley Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Judith with Oti. Judith with Oti.

Judith Cullen, from Tesco, was only 14 when she lost her mum to cancer and her dad died of the disease in 2014.

She joined Tesco's Dance Beats fundraising campaign to support the work of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

On July 18-20, Judith will join thousands of people to take part in a 30-hour dance marathon relay with celebrities including Otis Mabuse.

The dancers are keen to raise money for the three charities and set a new Guinness World Record.

Judith said: "After losing my mum to cancer, I know the affect the disease can have on families.

"Losing your mum when you're so young is hard, and I've since raised a lot of money for cancer research - but I've never been part of a Guinness World Record attempt before. It's exciting."