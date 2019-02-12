Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 13 February 2019

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

A ‘despicable’ Weston-super-Mare woman who stole from a ‘vulnerable’ pensioner by disguising herself as a police officer was jailed yesterday (Tuesday).

The cap Tracey Hayward wore. Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyThe cap Tracey Hayward wore. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Tracey Hayward, of Walliscote Grove Road, ‘repeatedly exploited’ a partially sighted 88-year-old victim on multiple occasions to steal thousands of pounds.

Bristol Crown Court heard she crudely daubed the word ‘police’ in correction fluid on a baseball cap and used a black notebook to convince her victim she was an officer when visiting her home.

Hayward pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of theft and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The notebook Tracey Hayward used. Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyThe notebook Tracey Hayward used. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The court heard the elderly woman’s home care, PrimRose Home Help in St Georges, became concerned for its client and installed covert cameras in her home to document Hayward’s offending.

Staff subsequently detained Hayward and she was arrested in possession of the baseball cap and notebook.

However, her arrest did not deter the 36-year-old and she continued to target her victim after being released under investigation.

It was only after she was arrested a second time and remanded into custody her offending stopped.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Simon Dawkins said: “Tracey Hayward is a despicable individual who repeatedly exploited a woman she knew to be vulnerable.

“I’m extremely grateful for the care shown by PrimRose Home Help, their diligence in recording Hayward’s actions and detaining her for officers undoubtedly assisted us in gaining a conviction.”

Most Read

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Top council jobs with six-figure salaries vacant months after departures

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Appeal for volunteers to help keep speeding down in Locking Castle

Locking Castle, speedwatch volunteers Andrea Stevens and Steven Taplin with PCSO's Heather Searle and Bee Mazur. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

REVIEW: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is comedy genius

Caprice, Cooper and Sam try to fool the FBI agent. Picture: Robert Day

Open day held for ‘fully-sustainable’ sports complex ahead of opening

The exterior of Wedmore’s new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists