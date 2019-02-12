Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

A ‘despicable’ Weston-super-Mare woman who stole from a ‘vulnerable’ pensioner by disguising herself as a police officer was jailed yesterday (Tuesday).

Tracey Hayward, of Walliscote Grove Road, ‘repeatedly exploited’ a partially sighted 88-year-old victim on multiple occasions to steal thousands of pounds.

Bristol Crown Court heard she crudely daubed the word ‘police’ in correction fluid on a baseball cap and used a black notebook to convince her victim she was an officer when visiting her home.

Hayward pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of theft and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The court heard the elderly woman’s home care, PrimRose Home Help in St Georges, became concerned for its client and installed covert cameras in her home to document Hayward’s offending.

Staff subsequently detained Hayward and she was arrested in possession of the baseball cap and notebook.

However, her arrest did not deter the 36-year-old and she continued to target her victim after being released under investigation.

It was only after she was arrested a second time and remanded into custody her offending stopped.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Simon Dawkins said: “Tracey Hayward is a despicable individual who repeatedly exploited a woman she knew to be vulnerable.

“I’m extremely grateful for the care shown by PrimRose Home Help, their diligence in recording Hayward’s actions and detaining her for officers undoubtedly assisted us in gaining a conviction.”