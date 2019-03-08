Weston woman turns 100

Marion Green celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston-super-Mare woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Marion Green celebrating her 100th birthday with friends & family. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Marion Green celebrating her 100th birthday with friends & family. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marion Green enjoyed a meal with her family and friends at La Cucina restaurant, in Uphill, to mark the occasion.

She retired to Weston from Harrow in 1984 with her husband, Martyn, and they were involved in the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club.

Marion joined the Boulevard United Reformed Church where she ran the Sunday school for many years and was a regular church visitor.

The pair were members of the Liberal Democrats and Marion worked as a volunteer in its press office where she collected cuttings and helped with promotional literature distribution.

Marion Green celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Marion Green celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marion’s daughter Coralie said: “Mum has always been a very sociable person and regularly attended coffee mornings and New Year’s Eve parties with neighbours.

“She is still very much in touch with her friends in Weston, and appreciates their support and friendship.”