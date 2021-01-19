Weston woman celebrates a century

Published: 2:00 PM January 19, 2021

A Weston woman celebrated has celebrated her 100th birthday at Manor Park nursing home.

Marj Neenan has two children, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Her family believes her secret to reaching 100 is being a tough cookie and always a fighter.

Her son said: "She’s a very loving mum, always there for her children and has always helped them out.

“She’s a mum in a million, sprinkled with stardust."

Marj, who was was born in West Bromwich and moved to Weston when her children were young, cared for soldiers during World War Two.

She enjoys listening to music, especially opera and used to enjoy dancing, for which she won medals in ballroom dancing.

Marj enjoyed a glass of her favourite tipple, Baileys, and some chocolate cake to celebrate her birthday.