Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight Archant

A Weston woman hopes to raise £1,000 for a humanitarian charity by eating food similar to people living in Syrian refugee camps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Refugee ration food pack Refugee ration food pack

Soon after lockdown was lifted, Charli Knight decided she wanted to do something positive and fundraise.

While browsing social media Charli, who manages the kitchen at Wetherspoons, came across ration challenge 2020, which is run in partnership with charity Concern Worldwide.

She told the Mercury: “I’ll be living off of the rations that a Syrian refugee would ordinarily have to sustain them for seven days, which is not a lot.”

After just a few weeks of collecting donations, Charli has already beaten her initial goal of £700 and has set herself a new target of £1,000.

She said: “The majority of the money will be spent on food, medical supplies, Covid-care and looking after refugees living in camps in Jordan. The rest will go towards running the organisation.

“There are 90,000 people living there, 40,000 of which have arrived since January, so there is a massive strain.”

Due to work commitments, Charli will be undertaking the challenge from Sunday to September 12, a week ahead of the official event.

Charli’s ration box recently arrived and it includes 420g of rice, 170g of lentils, 85g dried chickpeas, one tin of sardines, one tin of kidney beans, 330ml of vegetable oil and two mock ration vouchers, which will enable her to buy two small portions of rice.

She will also only be permitted to drink water.

Last year Charli and her partner raised £700 for a hospice in Bristol.

Charli added: “I’m taking this fundraiser really seriously, not only because I’d like to help others less fortunate than myself, especially during this trying time, but also because the stigmatisation that refugees face is horrendous.

“For example, £314 is enough to feed two refugees for an entire year; I thought if I raised that amount I’d be happy, and if I raised double that I’d be over the moon.

“I would love for people to get behind me to help raise more.”

To donate, or view Charli’s Concern Worldwide page, log on to www.rationchallenge.org.uk/charli-knight