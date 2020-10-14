Weston woman runs virtual marathon to raise £2,000 for charity

A Weston woman is hoping to raise £2,000 by completing a virtual London marathon along the town’s sea front.

Elizabeth Sprules is raising money for Hospice UK, by completing a virtual London marathon by running along the town's sea front.

Elizabeth Sprules, aged 34, battled against winds up to 60mph, when running in the wet, in a bid to support of Hospiceuk by collecting £2,000.

Elizabeth also ran 50 miles throughout May in the ultra-marathon, for Weston Hospicecare. Speaking about her latest challenge, and the memory of her colleague spurring her on, Elizabeth said: “Hospice UK, is a charity very close to my heart and even more so this year, after losing a very close work colleague to cancer.”

Elizabeth signed up to run the London Marathon in April 2019, from her hospital bed in Weston general, while being treated for allergic reactions and tests on her heart.

After wondering if she would run again, her consultant said, ‘yes, you can do anything if you put your mind to it’.

To sponsor Elizabeht, log on to justgiving.com/fundraising/Elizabeth-Sprules1