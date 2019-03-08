Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family 'appalled' after learning of uncle's inquest in paper

PUBLISHED: 06:55 12 July 2019

Peter Blissett's family only learned of his death after reading a report of his inquest in the Weston Mercury.

Peter Blissett's family only learned of his death after reading a report of his inquest in the Weston Mercury.

Archant

A Weston woman wants justice and an apology after her uncle was cremated without any family members being informed of his death.

Jane Fleming learned about Peter Blissett's death by reading about his inquest in the Mercury.

The 69-year-old lived in his van when he died of an overdose after ingesting a number of tablets.

More: Man who lived in van took 'massive overdose'.

He was found acting disorientated at Tesco in Clevedon in January and taken to Weston General Hospital, where he died five days later.

However, his family was not told of his death and Mr Blissett was cremated with no loved ones present.

His niece Jane said: "I was wrapping up dead flowers in some newspaper and that's how I saw the story in the Mercury.

"If I hadn't seen it, my mother would never have known her brother died.

"It doesn't seem just. It's prevented me from going to my uncle's cremation."

Jane found Mr Blissett's van, which was still in Tesco car park, and inside was her uncle's birth certificate, medical card and a diary with her mum's number in it.

It took her weeks - and numerous phone calls to the police and coroner - to claim his ashes and try to determine why they had not been informed.

Jane is still waiting for answers, adding: "I find it so hard to understand why nobody checked his van.

"They didn't even tell us there would be ashes we could collect.

"I keep ringing around and I'm told to get in contact with the person I've just spoken to.

"It's caused me a lot of distress because I've been trying so hard to get things done but nobody seems to want to help - I've been spoken to like an irritant."

Her mum Maureen Fleming said: "I'm appalled. It's just a fluke my daughter happened to find out about it.

"It must have been a terrible shock for her. I want justice and a big apology."

The police involvement in the case ended when he was taken to hospital.

Hospital staff ask a patient whether they would like anyone to be contacted when they arrive, then when somebody dies in their care that person becomes the responsibility of the coroner.

When the Mercury contacted Avon Coroner's Court to find out if steps were taken to track Mr Blissett's family, coroner's officer Andy Broad said: "You are not entitled to that information."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Family ‘appalled’ after learning of uncle’s inquest in paper

Peter Blissett's family only learned of his death after reading a report of his inquest in the Weston Mercury.

Plimmer praises ‘brilliant’ Congresbury for celebrating 175 years of village cricket

Mendip Spirng Golf Club the venue for the meal to celebrate 175 years of Village Cricket

New man McCootie pleased to get off mark in ‘good’ first win over Ashton & Backwell

Nick McCootie celebrates his first goal for Weston with Owen Howe

Weston AC members have to settle for second best at tricky Charmouth Challenge

10 Weston Athletics Club runners ready for the Charmouth Challenge

Speedway: Somerset 55 Birmingham 35

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Haggis Hartmann)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists