Woman to walk 494 miles for hospice in memory of her dad

A Weston woman has walked 494 miles in aid of Weston Hospicecare in memory of her dad.

Donna Patston's dad was cared for by the hospice before he died in April 2016.

Donna decided not to use her car for the whole of May and went on walks all over Somerset, to raise funds for the charity.

She managed to cover almost 500 miles and raise £620 for the hospice.

Donna said: "In April 2016 I lost my dad to oesophageal cancer.

"The hospice staff and the place itself was so amazing that I really wanted to find a way to give back for all the support that not only my dad received but myself and my family too.

"I walked the equivalent distance of the 494 miles from my house here in Weston to my dad's second home and one of his favourite places in Persac, France."

Donna's challenge took her to a variety of beauty spots in Somerset including the Mendips and Brean Down fort.

She said: "For the month of May I didn't have a car, so every walk was completed from my doorstep.

"We are incredibly lucky to have so many wonderful areas local to us.

"I was able to walk through lovely shaded woodlands, vast open beaches, parts of the Mendips, beautiful parks, historical cemeteries, the fort at Brean Down and so many areas of outstanding beauty all here on our doorstep."

Donna is delighted by how successful her fundraising has been.

She added: "The hardest part wasn't the actual physical challenge of walking so many miles as I thought it may be, but more finding the time to fit the walks in around my daily responsibilities and family.

"But I had a lot of support and made it in the end.

"Thanks to my wonderful friends and family and everyone who donated to raise so much money for Weston Hospicecare, it was beyond what I could have ever expected.

"The challenge was a really enjoyable experience, and it made me feel so close to my dad being able to explore the town and area that he was born and bred."