Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman to walk 494 miles for hospice in memory of her dad

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 July 2019

Donna Patston who walked 494 miles in memory of her dad.

Donna Patston who walked 494 miles in memory of her dad.

Archant

A Weston woman has walked 494 miles in aid of Weston Hospicecare in memory of her dad.

Donna Patston's dad was cared for by the hospice before he died in April 2016.

Donna decided not to use her car for the whole of May and went on walks all over Somerset, to raise funds for the charity.

She managed to cover almost 500 miles and raise £620 for the hospice.

Donna said: "In April 2016 I lost my dad to oesophageal cancer.

"The hospice staff and the place itself was so amazing that I really wanted to find a way to give back for all the support that not only my dad received but myself and my family too.

"I walked the equivalent distance of the 494 miles from my house here in Weston to my dad's second home and one of his favourite places in Persac, France."

Donna's challenge took her to a variety of beauty spots in Somerset including the Mendips and Brean Down fort.

She said: "For the month of May I didn't have a car, so every walk was completed from my doorstep.

"We are incredibly lucky to have so many wonderful areas local to us.

"I was able to walk through lovely shaded woodlands, vast open beaches, parts of the Mendips, beautiful parks, historical cemeteries, the fort at Brean Down and so many areas of outstanding beauty all here on our doorstep."

Donna is delighted by how successful her fundraising has been.

She added: "The hardest part wasn't the actual physical challenge of walking so many miles as I thought it may be, but more finding the time to fit the walks in around my daily responsibilities and family.

"But I had a lot of support and made it in the end.

"Thanks to my wonderful friends and family and everyone who donated to raise so much money for Weston Hospicecare, it was beyond what I could have ever expected.

"The challenge was a really enjoyable experience, and it made me feel so close to my dad being able to explore the town and area that he was born and bred."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Mixed week for Banwell

Banwell's Mike Amos and John Wright in Turnbull Cup action against St Andrews

Woman to walk 494 miles for hospice in memory of her dad

Donna Patston who walked 494 miles in memory of her dad.

Bowls: Ashcombe Park enjoy annual Grandparents Day

Grandparents Day was enjoyed by young and old at Ashcombe Park Bowls Club in the annual get-together to introduce bowls to younger people.

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

Supermarket to carry out 150 hours of volunteering for Weston hospice

Manager Steve Kovacs and the Sainsbury’s Worle team meet representatives of Weston Hospicecare to celebrate the launch of 150 Days Of Community.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists