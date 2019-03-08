Woman pens book to thank military medics

Joan Snape with her book. She has written it about her life as a military wife to raise money for charity. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston-super-Mare woman has written her first book to raise money for two charities.

Joan Maria Snape has penned a diary on her experiences of being a military wife.

Her husband Peter was in the RAF for more than 24 years and Joan and her family were cared for by military medics throughout their lives.

She said: "I wanted to give something back because the military has looked after us for 20 years."

Joan had her two children in military hospitals and when she fell ill six years ago and was hospitalised in Portsmouth, she decided to write On A Wing - And A Prayer, which has been illustrated by Peter's former colleague Graham Fowell.

The money raised from the diary will be split between Help for Heroes and armed forces charity, SSAFA.

Joan's book is available on Amazon in paperback and as an e-book.