Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst seaside town

Published: 12:00 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM May 5, 2021

Councillor Mike Solomon has called the Which? survey 'flawed and inaccurate' after ranking Weston as the second-worst seaside town in the UK. - Credit: Vultur Sebastian

North Somerset Council has strongly disputed claims that Weston is the UK's second-worst seaside town following a recent survey carried out by Which? the consumer watchdog.

More than 4,000 people were quizzed on their past visits to the seaside and asked to rate the town's beaches, attractions, scenery, peace and quiet, and value for money.

The council's executive for neighbourhoods and community services has labelled the findings 'flawed and inaccurate' while questioning the timing of its publication.

Cllr Mike Solomon stated "Which? should stick to what it does best, washing machines and vacuum cleaners". - Credit: NSC

Cllr Mike Solomon told the Mercury: "I am angry that Which? has decided to publish this inaccurate and flawed report at a time when people are looking to spend more time at the seaside.

"You only have to look at some of the other gems they have scored lowly to realise this survey has to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

"Out of the 4,000 people who took part, only a handful would have visited Weston so you have to question the demographic."

Each town required a minimum of 30 reviews to qualify for the final set of results - with Weston receiving more than double this amount according to a Which? spokesman.

Burnham-on-Sea also scored poorly on the survey with just a 58 per cent satisfaction rating.

Weston did not score more than two stars out of five for any category, with one star given for its scenery and value for money.

Cllr Solomon added: "I eat and drink in Weston whenever possible and it is great value for money.

"In my new role in charge of neighbourhoods, I am working to install enforcement agencies to issue fines for people who litter around the town and beach and those who do not clean up dog poo.

"I think Which? should stick to what it does best, washing machines and vacuum cleaners and let us handle the seaside."

Picturesque views at Brean Down.Picture: Ruth Mountstephens - Credit: Ruth Mountstephens

The town also scored two out of five stars for attractions.

The owner of Weston's flagship attraction, the Grand Pier, has also questioned the validity of the findings.

Michelle Michael said: "I was amazed at the results of the study but I do recall that the last time that anyone did a survey like this, Weston scored low because very few had even visited.

"I think that we have a lot to offer, three miles of beautiful prom and beach, some great places to eat and drink, surrounded by accommodation providers.

"Businesses in Weston are not at all worried about the Which report. Our resort speaks for itself."

The Grand Pier's owner believes that Weston businesses will not be worried by the report. - Credit: Archant

However, the editor of Which? Travel has stated the results showcase a range of qualities that people want when visiting a seaside town - and that he regularly visited Weston when growing up.

Rory Boland said: “While Weston did not rank as highly as other resorts, some respondents recognised the town’s enduring appeal - praising the seafront walk and ‘brilliant, long-ranging' coastal views from Birnbeck, as well as the North Somerset Museum and Ashcombe Park.

"Different types of destinations appeal to different people. Personally, I love traditional

British resorts and I spent many summer holidays building sandcastles and later caking myself in mud on Weston's beach, feeding my pocket money to the penny slots and later retreating to the car with a bag of fish and chips.

"I am only sorry I will not get the chance to ride the wave machine at the Tropicana again."